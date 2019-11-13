The skills of fashion decoration explored in Hasselt

”The exhibition focuses on five themes” says Modemuseum Hasselt’s Eve Demoen. “Métier d’art highlights the skills of couturiers. In a second section the results of hand-made decoration are contrasted with those of industrial techniques including the most up-to-date technologies. Optical illusion gets a look-in too, while there is also a stunning section of the impact nature has on fashion creations. Finally, it is over to you. Under the beams of the fashion museum attic visitors can investigate the techniques of up-cycling: plastics are reused to create new and stunning visual effects in clothing”.

“SMUK” reveals the historic and social context of decoration used in clothes. At the court of Louis XIV in France at the beginning of the eighteenth century richly decorated clothes are a must for men. Finance minister Colbert protects the French textile and clothing industry by insisting that all materials must be sourced in France. Know-how is developed and passed on in specialised workshops. Each workshop specialises in one particular technique and works together with fashion houses. Several of these workshops are still active today.