Vietnamese people smuggler given 37-month prison sentence
The Criminal Court in the West Flemish city of Bruges has sentence a 45-year-old resident of Brussels with Vietnamese roots to 37 months in prison. 12 months of the sentenced are suspended. The man was found guilty of people smuggling.
The man was arrested after he was caught transporting 8 Vietnamese nationals that were in Belgium illegally to the Oostduinkerke (West Flanders) exit of the E40 motorway.
The Public Prosecutor’s Offices had requested that a sentence of 5 years be given to the man. His defence barrister argued that his client had only tried to help his compatriots.