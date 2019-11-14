Bus drivers' strike has been sorted!

De Lijn spokeswoman Annelies Meynaerts says: “Some twenty percent of services are not operating in Flemish Brabant. It’s most noticeable in the Vlaamse Rand (the Flemish borderlands around Brussels) and to a lesser extent in the Leuven area. In East Flanders services are running on all routes, but there may be delays, especially in and around Ghent. No protests are expected in other provinces.”

It’s the tenth day in a row that De Lijn drivers are protesting. Talks between unions and management made a breakthrough in the course of today. Unions and management have reached a deal that means the strike will be over tonight. Drivers have been protesting a shortage of drivers and the fact it’s so hard to get a day off work. Staff shortages also meant irregular rosters. De Lijn workers also had complaints about poor organisation in technical departments and poor planning of inspectors.

Under the agreement agency workers will strengthen the planning teams. Management says that holidays that were planned will be honoured. The two parties have also agreed on the recruitment of new drivers.

