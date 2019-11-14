Everybody who sends a letter or drawing will get a reply. Last year Saint Nicholas sent out 300,000 replies! All letters sent by 29 November will get a reply by 6 December at the latest. If you need to get anything off your chest, don’t forget to include your own address. Saint Nicholas may be holy, he hasn’t got second sight. A postage stamp on your letter to Saint Nicholas isn’t necessary!

In the run-up to Saint Nicholas’s Day 2,000 post boxes will be kitted out with a special St Nicholas uniform. Your letters are eagerly awaited at Saint Nicholas, Spain Street 1, 0612 Heaven.