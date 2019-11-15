Can sports clubs oblige players to shower naked? 

The issue raises the question whether a sports club can actually impose this kind of rule on players. Simon De Vriendt of the Centre for Sports Ethics understands the clubs' request: "It's an important form of teambuilding, so I can understand coaches who don't like the idea of certain players not participating", he told the VRT's Radio 1 morning show "De Ochtend". "However, to impose this on youngsters, is really not a good idea. This is part of their physical integrity, they should be able to decide about this themselves."

The Centre is receiving more questions on the issue than in the past. "More youngsters are seeing naked showering as a problem. This is linked to religion and culture, but also to the fear of pictures being taken. There is always a camera somewhere nowadays, and a photo can easily be posted on social media."