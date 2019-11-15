'How to save a sheep' instruction video is a major hit

When a sheep is lying on its back too long, it may suffocate because the gases inside its bowels can't escape, and these will build up the pressure on the lungs. However, if you decide to help, don't just roll it on its side: its intestines may get blocked as a result, and the animal may die.

Instead, take a position behind its head, take hold of its front paws and gently pull the animal up until its sitting on its bump. Leave the sheep some time to recover, as the blood circulation must get back to normal. When the animal is okay, let it bend forward and let it go. Vet Niels Calle (Curavita) has compiled a video on how to do it. It has been watched 400,000 times in just a couple of days, our colleagues of the regional radio station Radio 2 report.

Watch Niels Calle's movie here: