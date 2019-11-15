Panda outing in Hainaut attracts international press

The animal park Pairi Daiza in Hainaut held a special event yesterday to reveal the names of the panda twins - according to Chinese tradition, this happened (about) 100 days after their birth. They were named Bao Di and Bao Mei, Chinese for little brother and little sister. Their mother Hao Hao indeed had a first cub some time ago. The Chinese ambassador to Belgium, Cao Zhongming, attended the event. Panda Keeper Lin Yang, who was holding the boy, explained that the cub was very restless in an attempt to be fed. The cubs have reached a weight of almost 6 kilogrammes.