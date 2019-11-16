Attack of 13-year-old girl shared on social media: two arrested
A 13-year-old girl was attacked by a group of fellow pupils near her school in Merksem (Antwerp) one week ago. Two young girls were arrested in connection with this case of aggression, but have been released under certain conditions.
The attack was filmed and shared on social media. The victim sustained a concussion and several bruises. Police started an investigation and arrested two fellow pupils. They were taken in for questioning, but were released later on, under certain conditions. One of these is that they cannot have any contact with the victim.
The school, the Stedelijk Lyceum in Merksem, was shocked to hear the news and will take measures to punish the pupils involved.