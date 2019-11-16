Biggest Belgian trade mission ever: princess Astrid heads 5-day mission to China

Travelling with Astrid are 5 ministers and state secretaries from the different governments, major companies like Barco, Bekaert and Agfa but also smaller businesses taking their first steps. Universities and a number of institutions are also sending representatives.

While the mission may only last 5 days, preparations took several months, the VRT's expert on China Veerle Devos explains: contacts with Chinese ministers, visits to giants like Alibaba and dozens of seminars.

While China boasts a rapid innovation, Belgium still has something to offer: "If you can offer expertise in pharmaceutical products, clean technology or waste processing, you stand a chance", says Bart Horsten, who has been active in China for 23 years.