First real frost is coming!

Temperatures will drop to -4 degrees Celsius and -2 in the centre, the VRT's weather presenter Frank Deboosere says. Earlier, we already had several nights with ground frost, but this is different. The frost can cause black ice and hazardous roads.

Sunday will remain dry but cold, with fresh rain coming in on Sunday night, sweeping across the country until well into Monday. The weather should improve on Tuesday on Wednesday, bringing sunny spells, and temperatures will climb further to 10 Celsius on Thursday and Friday.