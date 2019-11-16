Home News
(archive picture)

Man attacks passers-by with a stick in Kortrijk, three injured

A man has attacked three passers-by with a stick in the centre of Kortrijk. Two of the victims sustained heavy injuries. The assailant could be arrested.  

Michaël Torfs

The man was walking in the city centre yesterday evening carrying a stick when he attacked three people. The assailant could be apprehended, the West-Flemish judicial authorities confirmed.

It's a man from Ghana who is staying in Belgium legally. "The victims are also of foreign descent. I can deny rumours that racist motives played a role.", Hanne Demedts of the judicial authorities said. 

A doctor examined the man's state of mind; he was taken in for mental  treatment. 

