Man attacks passers-by with a stick in Kortrijk, three injured

The man was walking in the city centre yesterday evening carrying a stick when he attacked three people. The assailant could be apprehended, the West-Flemish judicial authorities confirmed.

It's a man from Ghana who is staying in Belgium legally. "The victims are also of foreign descent. I can deny rumours that racist motives played a role.", Hanne Demedts of the judicial authorities said.

A doctor examined the man's state of mind; he was taken in for mental treatment.