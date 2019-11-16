Children flock to Antwerp to catch a glimpse of Saint Nicholas

Saint Nicholas, the holy man from Spain, has arrived in Antwerp by boat, together with Black Pete. They were welcomed by the Antwerp Mayor Bart De Wever. The event attracted hundreds of children and their parents to the city of Antwerp. Saint Nicholas and Black Pete will have some busy weeks now, bringing presents and sweets to children across the country, however, only if these have behaved well... Saint Nicholas held a speech near the MAS and had good news though: that there were no naughty children this year!