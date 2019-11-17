Red Devils pass their Russian exam and now want to achieve something special against Cyprus

Next Tuesday, Belgium will host Cyprus in their ultimate game. There will be one more thing at stake: an unprecedented 10th win in 10 matches.

In Saint Petersburg, Belgium proved far too strong for hosts Russia. After Thorgan Hazard opened the score on 19 minutes - with a thundering shot in the left corner of the goal mouth - Belgium steamrolled through to climb 0-3 ahead before the break, thanks to an Eden Hazard double.

Striker Romelu Lukaku added a fourth after the break before the Russians pulled one back late in the game (1-4). The away game in Russia was the biggest exam for Belgium in their campaign, but they passed with ease, boasting a goal difference of 34 against 2 now.

The first place means that Belgium will enjoy a protected status at the Euro 2020 draw. Speaking after the match, skipper Eden Hazard joked that "my brother Thorgan will be jealous of my two goals, because people will talk about my two goals."