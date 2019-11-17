Charlotte De Witte treats fans to a techno party in the Sportpaleis: "My life is all about music now"

Charlotte De Witte, who has a programme on BBC radio and also on Studio Brussels, came to the limelight only 5 years ago, but made a spectacular career since then. For a Belgian artist, being able to play in the Sportpaleis, is one of the most prestigious things. "Five years ago, I never saw this coming, but here we are for the second time," she told the VRT.

De Witte was a little bit nervous: "I am very excited, because this is so big! We don't have that many techno events in Belgium, and this is my own concept." There will be no such thing as a slow build-up, she said before the event: "We will go fast from the beginning."

Charlotte De WItte, a female top DJ in a world still dominated by men, says her life changed a lot over the past five years: "The past three years, I started touring across the world. I am not at home a lot nowadays, sometimes I play in different countries in one weekend. This is my life for the moment: I wake up with my music and I go to sleep with it. Over the past year, things have really moved forward a lot. It's fantastic." De Witte invited some guests to perform at her show, including Britain's Imogen.