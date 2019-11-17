Nafi Thiam sets Golden Spike record

It's Thiam's 7th consecutive win, an all-time record. The former sprinter Kim Gevaert had 6 wins. Thiam took the heptathlon silver at the World Championships this year, as she was beaten by Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson. Thiam, who is still nursing an elbow injury, advanced 400 metres runner Cynthia Bolingo, who set a new Belgian indoor record in Glasgow.

Bashir Abdi received his first Golden Spike and was very eager to collect his trophy from the Flemish Sports Minister Ben Weyts, running to the stage. Shining on the stage, he said "it's a real honour for me".