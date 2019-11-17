Traffic comes a standstill for 310 seconds in Ghent

The World Day for Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims takes place on the third Sunday of November. Today sees the 6th edition, and a ceremony was held in the north of Ghent, at the place where the Hogeweg and the Sint-Bernadettestraat meet.

Joke Castelein of organisers vzw Rondpunt explains that "after seven years of decline, the number of road deaths is on the rise again." In fact, the first 6 months of this year had as many as 152 road deaths, compared to 124 in the same period last year (+ 22 percent).

The issue needs permanent attention, for this reason. The Flemish government wants to reduce the number of road deaths to zero by 2050 and has promised new measures. Last night, a motorist was killed on the E40 near Mannekensvere, when a heavy SUV crashed into the back of his small car. The French driver of the small car, a Renault Twingo, died on the spot.