CO tragedy in Zulte

The five people who were hospitalised include two children. They are all in a stable condition.

The two people who died were visiting the family when tragedy struck. Everybody living at the premises weas affected too. The five residents were taken to hospital where they are recovering.

Toxic CO is colourless and odourless and is released when there is a problem with heating appliances. It can be fatal if there isn’t enough ventilation. Symptoms include headache, nausea and dizziness. Heating installations and boilers should be checked annually. Ensure there is good ventilation too.