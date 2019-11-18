Have you seen these men?
Police in Turnhout (Antwerp) are looking for two men who attacked and assaulted a woman outside the city last month. Anybody who witnessed the assault or recognises either of the suspects based on the drawings that the police have issued is asked to come forward.
The attack happened on the towpath of the Dessel-Schoten Canal on 13 October. A 33-year-old woman was assaulted. Two men stole her rings and fled in the direction of Beerse. The woman was slightly injured in the assault.
Anybody who can provide any information about the assault or the possible suspects is invited to contact Turnhout police.