Informateur goes into extra time

Mr Magnette will stay on as informateur for at least one week. The PS leader is examining “what is possible” with a view to forming a new federal team. He handed King Filip a document setting out theme by theme the challenges the new government will face.

Mr Magnette is laying the groundwork that, hopefully, will allow king Filip to appoint an informateur charged with forming a new government soon.

King Filip saw Mr Magnette this afternoon and is expected back at the palace next Monday. Belgian premier Sophie Wilmès (Francophone liberal) had been at the palace this morning.