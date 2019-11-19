Child Focus launches shocking video campaign against child abuse

Through a campaign video, Child Focus, the Centre for Missing and Sexually Exploited Children, wants to raise the issue of images of child sexual abuse and to break the taboos about it. By replaying real-life images that came in via the hotline by adults, Child Focus and Goedele Liekens want to wake up the public and policy makers.

Last year Child Focus received 1,728 reports, an increase of 136 percent compared to 2017. In 530 cases it concerned images of sexual abuse of children. In addition, the Federal Police received 18,000 reports, of which 42 percent can be considered as abuse. According to Child Focus, this is only the tip of the iceberg: "A huge number of images are not reported and are still online. Worldwide, it is estimated that more than 19 million child sexual abuse images are exchanged online every day."

The organisation calls on people who are looking for images of child abuse to change their behaviour. They can contact the organisation Stop it now in all confidence. Anyone who sees images of child abuse is asked to report it. You can find all the information you need on this website.