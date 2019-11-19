Fairtrade products continue to grow in Belgium

However, Enabel also points out that only about 15% of consumers really consume and shop consciously because they care about honest trade. Most Belgians tend to associate Fairtrade with seasonal (49%) and regional (35%) products, where the distance between origin and sale is short.

Jean Wetter, Enabel's director, said that if the local Fairtrade sector were to adapt to this development, it would retain its leading role: "If Fair Trade is to maintain its pioneering role, the sector must focus in the future on a few key drivers: better integration of the local aspect, guarantees regarding the real impact and - especially for young people - a focus on climate and environmental aspects."