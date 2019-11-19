Reading aloud week: Queen Paola reads in Italian to pupils in Antwerp
The week of reading aloud has become a tradition in Flanders and Brussels. This year, the campaign, which is aimed primarily at young children and their parents, teachers and librarians, takes place from 16 to 24 November.
On Tuesday Queen Paola visited the Antwerp school "De wereldreiziger" (World traveller), which teaches in different languages. The children can for instance learn their parents' language. The Queen supports this school as part of her foundation for the integration of newcomers. She has read stories in Italian, her mother tongue.