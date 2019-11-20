74 % Belgians do not want to work until the age of 65

About 63 percent of the employees in Belgium say they cannot work until the legal retirement age of 65. Even more Belgians say they do not want to work until the age of 65.

According to Hermina Van Coillie of Securex, there is a "resistance" in Belgium to working until retirement age, despite the many efforts that have been made to encourage people to work longer. "Forcing people to work longer does not help," she says.

Nearly one in three respondents set the limit at 60 years of age but 20 percent think they can work until the statutory retirement age of 65.