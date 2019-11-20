A fire broke out on the roof of event hall Brussels Expo
A fire broke out on Wednesday midday on the roof of Palace 5 of Brussels Expo at the Heysel. Works on the roof may have been the cause. The fire is now under control. There was no activity going on in the hall and no one is injured.
The Brussels fire brigade is still working on extinguishing the fire. "A third car pump was asked for support", said fire spokesman Walter Derieuw to BRUZZ.
The police set up a safety zone. When the fire broke out, there was no activity in Hall 5 of Brussels Expo.