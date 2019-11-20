Inhumane conditions in Brussels prison: "Rats crawl over a detainee’s body"

"The rats crawl around in his cell, nibble at his food and crawl over his body at night," explains Frank Scheerlinck, the detainee’s lawyer. According to him, his client - a 22-year-old man from Genk - is locked up in the Sint-Gillis prison in inhuman conditions. He has therefore filed a complaint against the Belgian government.

According to the lawyer, it goes further than just problems with vermin: "My client is only allowed to take a shower once a week at the most. And he is addressed in French, but only speaks Dutch. These problems have been known to the prison for years."