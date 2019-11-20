Red Devils easily qualified for Euro 2020 after victory against Cyprus

Thanks to a smooth victory against a poor Cyprus, Belgium is able to present a perfect report for the first time in the preliminary rounds of a European Championship or World Cup.

Belgium concluded their successful Euro 2020 qualifying campaign with an emphatic win over Cyprus in Brussels: 6-1.

Kevin de Bruyne scored twice for the hosts, Christian Benteke levelled with the first of his two goals, as Yannick Carrasco and an own goal by Kypros Christoforou added to the scoring.

Roberto Martinez's side finish top of Group I after scoring 40 goals and winning all 10 of their matches.

Belgium, who has never lost to Cyprus, have now won 14 of their 16 matches since finishing third at the World Cup finals in Russia in 2018.

The Euro 2020 is scheduled to be held in 12 cities in 12 UEFA countries from 12 June to 12 July 2020.