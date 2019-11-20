Two Belgian women of IS fighters and six children arrived in Turkey

The women escaped from a prison camp in Ain Issa, in northern Syria, at the beginning of October. That camp was until recently guarded by the Kurds, but they closed it after Turkey started a military offensive in the Kurdish north of Syria. Like hundreds of other foreign IS women, Belgian women managed to escape in this chaos.

The question now is : what will happen to the women and their children? The Belgian government has always been very reluctant to repatriate (the wives of) Belgian IS fighters.

Abouallal and Wielandt are not the first Belgian women of IS fighters to show up in Turkey. Fatima Benmezian (24) was arrested at the beginning of this month. She also fled from the camp of Ain Issa to Turkey.

In addition to Abouallal, Wielandt and Benmezian, Turkey claims to have four other Belgians in custody. In addition, at least two more Belgian women are said to have lost their way in Turkey, but their localisation is not known at the moment.

Convicted or not, Turkey does not seem to be planning to keep foreign IS or their families on its territories for a long time. Last week, Turkey sent IS fighters and family members back to Britain, Denmark, Germany and the USA.