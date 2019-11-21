Brussels Christmas tree is there!

The spruce-fir stands 22 metres high and is a gift of the Walloon municipality of Stavelot in recognition of the solidarity shown to the town by the people of Brussels in 1945, when the Battle of the Bulge was fought and the year the Second World War came to an end.

Stavelot will be planting a new tree that in time will replace the one now chopped down.

The spruce was placed on Brussels market square in the dead of night. It will stand next to the Nativity that is traditional in countries with a strong Christian heritage.