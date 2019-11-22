Belgium considering massive hydrogen imports to reduce CO2 emissions: "The scale of our plans is unique"

This import should help Belgium to meet the climate goals for 2050; by that time we will have to slash CO2 emissions drastically to mitigate climate change. Hydrogen can replace fossil fuels as an energy source in transport, but also to generate electricity. Transport is not more dangerous than e.g. natural gas, and it is also possible to store energy under the form of hydrogen.

Seven major companies from the ports of Zeebrugge and Antwerp want to take the lead in the conversion to hydrogen, focussing on hydrogen transport, production and storage. Joachim Coens of the port of Zeebrugge says that "Zeebrugge is already a hub for wind energy from the North Sea at present. If hydrogen can be used for our transport and to store energy, this is perfectly possible in Zeebrugge where we have the infrastructure and knowhow." Zeebrugge also has natural gas pipes at present, which can be turned into hydrogen transport infrastructure relatively easy.

Other players joining the idea are energy suppliers Engie, dredgers Deme, natural gas suppliers Fluxys, shipping company Exmar and the umbrella organisation WaterstofNet.