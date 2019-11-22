Brussels eyes congestion charge "light" and hopes to convince Flanders

"If you take your car 5 a.m. at a moment when there are still no trains to take you to your work, the charge would be zero", she told the VRT's morning radio programme 'De Ochtend'. The same would go for people who live in a place where there are no decent public transport services, another concession to Flanders, where this is a sensitive issue.

By launching a light version, the minister hopes to get Flanders on her side; she knows a full version wouldn't stand any chance in Flanders. The idea was on the table here some time ago, but it was ditched by the N-VA before last May's elections amidst fears it didn't enjoy enough electoral support.

The Flemish Transport Minister Lydia Peeters (liberal) says that "the Flemish government is prepared to listen, but a congestion charge is not on the cards at this moment." The aim of a congestion charge would be triple: cleaner air, creating a trigger for a modal shift in transport away from the car, and fewer traffic jams.