Many medicines to become cheaper next year

A whole series of medicines will become cheaper, including those to combat osteoporosis, asthma, high blood pressure, epilepsy, Alzheimer, depression and certain types of cancer.

The federal government will allow women below 25 years of age a complete refund after buying contraceptive pills or other birth control means. The morning-after pill will become free of charge for all women. Maggie De Block thus wants to boost women's access to contraception methods: "We see that at present, there is still a financial barrier."