"Toilet plants" to be spotted on the river banks in Leuven

This has somewhat surprising consequences, since you can spot tomato, pumpkin, kiwi and even fig plants or trees at places where you would not expect this. "We know that the seeds of tomato or golden berry plants can survive a passage through our gastro-intestinal system", Thomas Gyselinck of Leuven university (KU Leuven) told our colleagues of the regional radio station Radio 2. "So if somebody goes to the toilet, these seeds can eventually find their way to the river edges."

The news means that sewage water is still finding its way to our rivers. "Normally this doesn't happen, but it's possible in the case of very strong rains, when sewage systems can't cope."

"The climate in our cities, which is a little bit warmer than in the countryside, can also boost their chances. In the Great Beguinage, we see kiwi plants and sometimes even pumpkin. There is a gigantic fig tree in the Sluispark."