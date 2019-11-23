Discover Lieve Blancquaert’s Circle of Life in Ghent

The opening film, an edit that combines images from three documentaries Blancquaert produced for the VRT, shows images of birth, life and death in five continents. Pictures from Ghana, India, Greenland and Indonesia reveal the universal nature of human life, but at the same time shine light on the brilliant variety of human experience across the world. A soundscape produced especially for this exhibition accompanies the images. Don't miss the beautiful medieval paintings on the rafters of the roof of the abbey refectory where this film is screened either.

"The St Peter's Abbey is an exceptional location" confides Blancquaert. "There are few locations of this size where artists can present their work."

Get hold of a free audio guide available in English. The photographer takes you on an amazing personal journey through the six exhibition halls and explains how each of the exhibits came about. At M Museum in Leuven Blancqaert was given an opportunity to contrast her contemporary work with old masters from the museum collection. She was struck by the fact that old masters where virtually doing the same as contemporary documentary makers: presenting images to conjure up emotion, empathy and feeling in the viewer. Christ's shroud is a traditional theme in medieval art. Blancqaert contrasts it with the photograph of a T-shirt taken off a young woman patient in the intensive care unit at Ghent University Hospital.