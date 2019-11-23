Man builds Hobbit House in East Flanders

“Most people focus on what is above ground, but this is wondrous and magical” says Tim, who’s been living underground for a year now. “It’s a fantastic world with animals and the roots of the trees.”

Tim’s home only lacks the Hobbit House’s round door!

“I was so fascinated by the book when I was twelve” he says.

“It was the first book that really gripped me. I’m attracted to the magical world. I had the idea of building a house then but it didn’t happen. This is a childhood dream that has come true.”

“This doesn’t feel like a dark burrow, but a comfy warm place”.

Tim’s house has an oven, a table, a wardrobe, a double bed and a shower.

”We’ve got everything we need inside apart from the loo that is outside!”