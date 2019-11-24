“Space for freedom of expression getting smaller in China”
24/11/19 - China is in the spotlight after the largest Belgian trade delegation ever visited the country. VRT’s Veerle Devos was among journalists covering the mission, but she also had an opportunity to speak with Chinese voices. Ge Yulu is an artist from Hubei. He acknowledges that the space artists enjoy in which to express themselves is getting smaller, but he insists artists will always find a way to express themselves despite limitations.