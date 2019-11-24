Big violence against women demo in Brussels

The demonstrators want to see more done to prevent sexism and violence against women. Perpetrators too require help the protesters say. At the start of the demo the names of the women killed as a result of violence were read out. Today’s demo forms part of an international drive. Here the protest has the backing of a hundred different organisations.

Activists claim that 21 women have been killed in Belgium so far this year simply because they are women. Since 2017 99 women have been killed in this way.

The route of the march was littered with red shoes, a symbol for women who died a violent death.