Flemish statues salute Belgian Fries’ Week

Even the UN’s culture and education organisation has had to admit it. Belgian Fries’ culture has been recognised as part of the world’s intangible cultural heritage. This week statues across Flanders will be kitted out with a packet of Belgian fries, just to get us all mouth-watering!

There are strip cartoon heroes Nero, Annemieke and Rozemieke in Middelkerke, Jan Palfijn in Kortrijk, Opsinjoorke in Mechelen, the Kotmadam or’ Landlady’ in Leuven and the Speculaasmannetje or ‘Wee Speculaas Man’ in Hasselt