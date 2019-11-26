Urologist gets 4 years on charges of rape

The case was initiated by a now 28-year-old woman who was a patient with Bo Coolsaet in 2006, nursing problems with the bladder and the pelvic floor. The victim claimed she was raped by Coolsaet (80) with a sex toy (of which he said it was used for medical reasons), and that he touched her breasts and buttocks. The victim was only 15 to 16 at the time, and filed a complaint 9 years later, in 2015.

An Antwerp court has found Coolsaet guilty of on charges of rape and assault. "The facts are reprehensible, and are shocking for society as a whole", the judge said. She added that the young age of the victim and his own powerful position were aggravating circumstances.