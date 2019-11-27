Man with yellow wig attempts to abduct two minors

On each occasion the would-be kidnapper attempted to grab hold and abduct two 10 or 11-year-olds. The incidents happened on two Thursdays: 7 and 21 November. One youngster managed to get away of his own accord, while the second escaped as his grandfather witnessed the attempt.

The two youngsters have given detailed descriptions of their attacker. He is in his thirties and stands 1m70.

East Flemish prosecutors have released a photo fit image and have asked any witnesses to contact a toll-free number: 0800/30300.