Body part belongs to missing football fan

It was on 10 November after the Antwerp v Club Brugge match that Antwerp won 2-1 that Ben disappeared. He was last seen near the Antwerp Sports Palace. Searches were carried out in the area including in bodies of water but in vain.

Last Sunday though a body part was retrieved from the Strasbourg Dock not very far from the Sports Palace. Prosecutors say that it is now clear that after his disappearance he ended up in the water and died.