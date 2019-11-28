Body part belongs to missing football fan
Last Sunday a body part was recovered from the Strasbourg Dock up in Antwerp. It has now been established that the body part belongs to the missing Antwerp Football Club supporter Ben Vanleene and that he died after ending up in the water.
It was on 10 November after the Antwerp v Club Brugge match that Antwerp won 2-1 that Ben disappeared. He was last seen near the Antwerp Sports Palace. Searches were carried out in the area including in bodies of water but in vain.
Last Sunday though a body part was retrieved from the Strasbourg Dock not very far from the Sports Palace. Prosecutors say that it is now clear that after his disappearance he ended up in the water and died.