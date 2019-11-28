Culture sector protests government’s cuts

28/11/19 - Some 1,500 demonstrators representing a range of Flemish cultural organisations gathered in Brussels today to protest against the Flemish government’s culture cuts. Demonstrators including many famous faces from the world of the stage convened at Brussels Central Station for a march that took them to the Flemish Parliament building where the culture select committee was discussing the cuts. Despite the protests PM Jambon (Flemish nationalist), who doubles as culture minister, said it was too late to change the budget now, though talks are underway to see what modifications can be made in the future.