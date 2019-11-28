New grenade attack in Antwerp

28/11/19 - For the umpteenth time a grenade has been thrown at house in Antwerp. This time round the grenade was thrown into a house in the district of Deurne. The army bomb disposal squad attended the scene and carried out a controlled explosion of the device on wasteland. Two grenades exploded in the very same street last year. Police suspect this is a settling of accounts among drug dealers. As Antwerp is a hub of the international drug trade where large quantities of drugs are imported into the country and distributed across the continent of Europe.