School bus driver was drunk

It’s unclear whether the police had been tipped off about the driver’s alcohol consumption, but when the driver was stopped on the public highway and obliged to take a breathalyser test he was found to be over the limit. The bus was carrying children from the Blinker School, a special needs primary school in Lummen. A second driver needed to be called in to take the children home.

The school head informed the children’s parents by letter. A number of parents are very angry because they had already warned the school authorities that the driver had been drunk at the wheel. They say their complaints were never taken seriously.