35 billion euros for Belgian Rail as part of the climate plan 

Belgium has to present a plan to the European Commission by the end of the year. It is next up to the different regions to present a plan, as they will also have to their part of the job.

The climate and energy plan should allow Belgium to slash greenhouse gas emissions by 35 percent by 2030, and boost the sustainable energy share to reach 32 percent. In the previous plan, Belgium only reached 18.3 percent.

The federal level has now redone its homework, earmarking a lot of cash for Belgian Rail. Investments will benefit both passenger and cargo traffic. However, there is much more than just Belgian Rail: the federal Energy Minister Christine Marghem also emphasized other key points such as