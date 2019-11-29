Billie Eilish concert moves from Werchter to Antwerp amidst security concerns

19 July also sees open air festivals in Boom (Tomorrowland) and in Dour, in Wallonia. Police said this is too much on one dag to guarantee security, and organisers Live Nation said it was impossible to move the concert to another date. A compromise has now been found: the date of 19 July remains unchanged, but the concert moves from Werchter to Antwerp.

All tickets will be cancelled, and a new sale will be held, starting on Saturday 7 December at 10 a.m. But fans who already had a ticket for Werchter, will have the chance to buy a ticket in a pre-sale, 24 hours earlier.