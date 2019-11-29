Charles Michel takes over from Donald Tusk as European President

The former Belgian PM Charles Michel (Francophone liberal) has officially taken over from Donald Tusk as president of the European Council during a ceremony with speeches. "I hope I will get as much applause at the end of my term as I am getting today", Michel told the crowd at the presentation ceremony. Charles Michel starts his five-year term on 1 December. He will face challenges like Brexit, climate change, migration and a new European budget, probably without the British after 31 January.