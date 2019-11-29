Flouting the smoking ban in Brussels? 9 out of 10 times this has no consequences

The news does not come as a surprise: Brussels cafés don't have a good reputation in this respect. Looking at the figures for a whole year, 12 percent of the pubs across Flanders were found breaking the rules, and only 10 percent in Wallonia, but for Brussels this figure was 34 percent.

Asking what could be the cause, many cite "impunity": "In the rest of the country pub owners risk fines of up to 8,000 euros, or they may even have to close their business if they don't pay the fine, while in Brussels owners have the feeling they won't be punished."

A first fine will start from 208 euros for the smoker and the landlord, but if they don't pay and the judicial authorities start a case, this can easily become 6,000 to 8,000 euros.