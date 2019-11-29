Rail services to be (heavily) disrupted on 12/12

Social talks at the state-owned Belgian Rail company NMBS are in dire straits. The Christian union ACV Transcom and the socialist union ACOD Spoor have called on employees to flock to the HR headquarters on 12 December to voice their anger.

In order to give everyone the chance to participate, the have filed a request for strike action. "We are calling on staff to take a day off. We are filing for an official strike to give everybody the chance to come. And there will be an impact on rail services", trades unions say.

The strike action will start at 10 p.m. on Wednesday evening 11 December, to finish on Wednesday 10 p.m., 24 hours later.