Rail services to be (heavily) disrupted on 12/12
Rail unions are calling on staff to assemble at the HR Rail Headquarters at the Brussels South station (Zuid or Midi) on Thursday 12 December. They are unhappy about a draft for a social accord concerning the 2020-2022 period.
Social talks at the state-owned Belgian Rail company NMBS are in dire straits. The Christian union ACV Transcom and the socialist union ACOD Spoor have called on employees to flock to the HR headquarters on 12 December to voice their anger.
In order to give everyone the chance to participate, the have filed a request for strike action. "We are calling on staff to take a day off. We are filing for an official strike to give everybody the chance to come. And there will be an impact on rail services", trades unions say.
The strike action will start at 10 p.m. on Wednesday evening 11 December, to finish on Wednesday 10 p.m., 24 hours later.