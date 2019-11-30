Workplace stress reaches historic high in Flanders; number of workable jobs now below 50 percent

The SERV conducts this kind of research every three years, taking soundings from white- and blue-collar workers. Are they enjoying their job, do they get the chance to learn, are they able to combine their work with their family life, or how frequently do they get ill or mentally stressed? The research involved 13,000 workers.

"In 2013 we had 55 percent workable jobs, now this figure has dipped to just below 50 percent", says Frank Janssens of the SERV, the socio-economic council for Flanders. "The aim of the Flemish social partners and the employers to reach a figure of 60 percent by 2020 is far from being reached."