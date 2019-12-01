"International dance battles" in Brussels: watch the moves here

Brussels was the scene of an international breakdance festival this weekend, with talented youngsters from all over the world giving it their best shot. Duos took part in "battles", though the main thing was not to win, but to amuse the crowd and create a nice atmosphere. Duos were often complementary: power versus original moves etc. "This belongs to the hiphop culture: we give it our best, but in the end it's about respect and love."